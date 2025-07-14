Trump’s Support To Pakistan: Should The West Finally End Its Hypocrisy On Terrorism?

Operation Sindoor has not only exposed the China-Pakistan nexus but also the West's hypocrisy on terrorism. While the West and the European Nations slam terrorism, they support Pakistan with money and weapons, which Islamabad uses to fund terrorist acts against India. Donald Trump's current term of presidency has been marked by unconventional diplomatic moves, but his administration's approach to Pakistan raises questions about long-term implications. While Islamabad's complex ties to terrorism have strained its relationship with India, the US is entertaining Pakistan at a new level.

With the geopolitics of Southeast Asia continuously evolving, India’s role in it remains significant, and thus, the US' continued support for Pakistan should be examined and reassessed.

Deepak Vohra, former Diplomat and Defence Expert, emphasised the origin of Pakistan and elaborated on why the US continues to maintain strategic ties with Islamabad despite its duplicity on terror. He explained that America's fascination with Pakistan is the key factor that defines Washington's relations with Islamabad. In the Cold War era, the US was fixated on containing communism, while India had opted for nonalignment, and thus Pakistan emerged as an 'ally'. Ayub Khan, Pakistan's then-Army Chief turned President, had declared to US officials the 'unwavering' support of his Army in exchange for certain agreements.

"This led to Pakistan joining the Southeast Asia Treaty Organisation (SEATO) and the Central Treaty Organisation (CENTO), despite having little geographical relevance to either. Islamabad’s affiliations and its becoming a part of the America-led world order against the Soviet Union, eventually got it some generosity from the US," said Vohra.

He further added, “In the Cold War, Pakistan also played a role for the US in facilitating the travel of the so-called Mujahideen to go fight the Soviet Union following their invasion of Afghanistan. So Pakistan was useful, and lots of dollars came in."

The former diplomat added that post-Soviet Union, the Americans had to go back to fight the Taliban, in which Pakistan was ready to do whatever America wanted it to do. Bringing up Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent visit to the White House, Voha informed that the 'self-styled Marshal' was told that if the US decided to attack Iran, then Islamabad should not interfere from Tehran’s side, otherwise it would be affected too.

“Pakistan is a mercenary state willing to sell itself to the highest bidder,” he continued. Vohra also pointed out that Pakistan's geography is important to the US as it shares a border with India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran.

Dr. Aparaajita Pandey, Defence Analyst and Assistant Professor at Amity Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, elaborated that the US’ support to Pakistan has more to do with the geographical resources like natural gas and rare earth metals of the state. She said, “It has less to do with the dynamics of India and Pakistan, and more to do with what the US can gain from Pakistan.”

She underscored that the US wishes to keep interfering in South Asia, mostly to counter China. “When we talk about the US' interest in Islamabad, we have to look at it from an American perspective and their interest, and let's look at the South Asian dynamic,” she added. In a bid to counter China, the United States has been aiding Pakistan's anti-India act.

Pakistan’s Terrorism Record

According to defence experts, India has been warning the United States for at least five decades about Pakistan's ill-intentions, but Washington has paid no heed ot it. However, after 9/11, the US turned to India and asked for information on Pakistan. Vohra stated, “They became aware of the danger of terrorism, but again, it was a trade-off. You can hit Pakistan as the epicentre of global terrorism, or you can utilise it to fight your wars. Essentially, the Americans chose the latter.”

“Now, as far as Pakistan is concerned, therefore, its usefulness to the United States was as a country that was willing to be a slave,” he added.

America's Ambitions In South Asia

Pakistan's importance to the US is due to its location and willingness to be the superpower’s “cat's paw”, and also because there is a certain feeling in America that Pakistan had helped it open up to Beijing.

Explaining that there doesn't appear to be a morality clause in national interest, Dr. Pandey said, “This is about economic interest strategy, and geopolitics. Morality is not the driver behind economic policy or foreign policy. So, this has to do more with the geopolitics of it all, with the kind of economic interests that the US has.”

Pakistan’s Ever-Changing Ideology

Pakistan's ideology has undergone significant shifts since its creation in 1947, initially envisioned as a state inspired by Islamic principles, often referred to as "Riyasat-e-Madina". However, this vision didn't materialise. Instead, Pakistan's ideology turned into becoming a leader of the Islamic world, which led to the development of nuclear capabilities. This, too, failed to garner significant support or recognition from the broader Islamic world.

Currently, Pakistan's ideology appears to be centered around global jihad, with a focus on exerting influence through militant groups. According to Vohra, Pakistan has adopted the stance of a "naughty boy" throwing tantrums to get attention and concessions.