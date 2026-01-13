Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned that the country could be “screwed” if the Supreme Court rules against his administration’s tariff policies, calling such a scenario a “complete mess” that could cost trillions of dollars.

His comments came on Monday, ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday about his administration’s controversial tariffs. He warned that the United States could be forced to repay hundreds of billions of dollars, not counting extra amounts owed to countries and companies that invested in factories and equipment to avoid the tariffs.

“The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and that doesn't include the amount of 'payback' that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added, “When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay.”

He pushed back against suggestions that any repayment could be handled quickly, saying, “Anybody who says that it can be quickly and easily done would be making a false, inaccurate, or totally misunderstood answer to this very large and complex question.”

He also emphasised the long-term complexity of the issue, stating, “It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay. Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly. In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE'RE SCREWED!”

The Supreme Court’s pending decision in Learning Resources v. Trump will determine whether a US president can invoke emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without congressional approval. The ruling could have sweeping implications for Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs and global trade policy.

A note from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said, “Such a ruling would mean all 'Liberation Day' tariffs, and subsequent rate hikes, lack a lawful basis. The administration would have to roll them back or face injunctions halting their collection. Trump could attempt to reimpose similar tariffs under Section 301 or Section 232, but those statutes require new investigations and public justification, delaying action and inviting further legal challenges.”

The GTRI also warned, “If the Supreme Court strikes down Trump's use of emergency powers, the ruling would have far-reaching implications beyond the United States. It would undermine the foundations of several recently negotiated trade arrangements with key partners, including the European Union, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.”