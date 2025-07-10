Trump’s Tariff Tsunami Hits 21 Nations: Sri Lanka, Iraq, Philippines Among Latest Targets In 30% Trade Blitz

New Delhi: The letter was sharp and its message was unmistakable. Sri Lanka. Algeria. Iraq. Libya. Brunei. Moldova. Philippines. All now slapped with fresh US tariffs – some as high as 30%. The White House did not blink. The list kept growing. Seven more countries have now been pulled into President Donald Trump’s intensifying tariff dragnet, expanding his sweeping campaign to punish what he calls “unfair treatment” of American goods.

The new penalties land hard. Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq and Libya now face 30% tariffs. Brunei and Moldova were hit with 25%. The Philippines got docked at 20%. That brings the running total to 21 nations targeted under the latest Trump offensive.

A few days ago, 14 countries received similar letters. Japan. South Korea. Malaysia. South Africa. Others too. Some warned of tariffs as steep as 40%. But Europe? Not a word yet. Despite tensions over trade, the European Union remains on pause for now.

Trump is not waiting for global consensus. He is setting deadlines. Fast ones. Most new tariffs were set to take effect this week. But then came the signature – an executive order delaying rollout until August 1. Except for China. That clock keeps ticking.

Is August 1 the final word? “I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say they would like to do something a different way, we are going to be open to that,” Trump said.

No extra charges on top of sector-specific duties, the White House clarified. The new round stands alone. Automobiles, steel and other industries already under targeted tariffs will not get double hit for now. But Trump’s warning stands – if countries hit back with retaliation, expect even heavier blows in return.

This is not economic diplomacy in slow motion. It is a Trump-style reset. Fast, loud and aggressive. His argument remains unchanged. Nations that consistently post trade surpluses with the United States are, in his view, gaming the system. His prescription? Hit where it hurts – imports, margins and factory floors.

Foreign companies have a choice, Trump insists that make the goods in America or pay the price.

Behind the podium, the tone has not changed. Tariffs remain Trump’s sharpest weapon in a world he sees as stacked against U.S. producers. And as the list of penalised nations grows, so does the pressure.

There are few safe harbors now. Twenty-one countries and multiple deadlines. One White House. And a looming August 1 that might shift the course of global trade or trigger a fresh round of economic fire.