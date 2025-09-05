‘Trump’s tariffs on India could…’: Washington Voices Alarm While President Trump Stays Unmoved

Washington DC: Tension is rising in the U.S. capital as President Donald Trump’s steep tariff on India takes full effect. A 50 per cent levy now hangs over bilateral trade, including a 25 per cent hit on New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases.

Senior Democrat Gregory Meeks, who is also the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sounded the alarm after his meeting with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra. He called the tariffs arbitrary and described the U.S.-India relationship as vital. He warned that decades of trust face danger.

“I reaffirmed our commitment to deeper ties, our shared hope for peace in Ukraine and my alarm at Trump’s arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship,” Meeks said in a statement.

He stressed that the Congress still stands with India. He recalled how the partnership has strengthened over the past 25 years. He pointed to platforms such as the Quad.

Kwatra expressed gratitude. He thanked Meeks for constant counsel and steady support. He said the dialogue covered trade, energy, the Indo-Pacific and broader subjects of mutual concern.

The ambassador also sat down with US Representative Carol Miller, who chairs the Congressional Energy Export Caucus. Their focus stayed on India’s energy security and the growing hydrocarbon trade with the United States.

The tariff move has drawn fire across Washington. Lawmakers accuse the president of singling out India. China and other major importers of Russian crude face no such burden.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats released a social media post. “Trump’s policy is hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process. It is almost like it is not about Ukraine at all,” read the statement.

Prominent Republican voices have also broken ranks. Former Vice President Mike Pence said Americans pay the cost of tariffs. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton used stronger language. He called the measures a mistake. He warned that New Delhi could tilt closer to Moscow and Beijing.

Former U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and former U.N. envoy Nikki Haley echoed the concern. They argued that weakening ties with New Delhi amounts to a strategic disaster.

Kurt Campbell, a senior State Department official, called the relationship between India and America most important of the 21st century. He urged restraint and balance.

India has explained its side. Officials say Russian oil purchases are based on national interest and market logic. They say affordable energy is vital for economic growth

Ambassador Kwatra has widened his outreach to the Congress in recent weeks. He is seeking bipartisan reassurance. He wants to keep the relationship steady amid the tariff shock.