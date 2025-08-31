Trump’s 'Trickery' Isn’t Over: Now F-1 Visas For Just 4 Years, Find Out How International Students Will Face The Heat

Washington, D.C.: A major shift in U.S. immigration policy may soon rattle the dreams of countless international students. With Donald Trump’s political resurgence, his administration is once again pushing for restrictive visa rules that signal a tougher stance on foreign students. The proposal? Limiting F-1 student visas to a maximum duration of four years, regardless of the actual time required to complete a degree.

For decades, the United States has attracted top talents from across the globe. A key reason has been the country’s reputed universities, which are known for cutting-edge research and world-class academics. These institutions have produced leaders of industry and innovation. From India alone, over 3,00,000 students currently study in the United States, most enrolled in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes.

But now, that pipeline may narrow.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What’s Changing In The Visa Policy?

At present, U.S. student visas operate under the “Duration of Status” rule. That means a student can stay in the country legally as long as they are enrolled in their academic programme, whether that takes four years, six or even eight. The Trump-era proposal, now being revisited, aims to eliminate that flexibility.

In its place, the government plans to introduce a fixed-term visa, clearly specifying how long a student can stay. If the programme exceeds four years, a formal visa extension would be required. Overstaying would no longer be tolerated under lenient terms. This would be a departure from the current system.

Why This Matters

The proposal does not exist in a vacuum. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, international students contributed $51.6 billion to the American economy in 2023 alone. The country hosts over 1.1 million foreign students, a number that has long been a symbol of American soft power, academic leadership and economic benefit.

A four-year visa cap will not fit every academic path. Many fields require more time. This rule could force students into unnecessary legal uncertainty, or worse, push them out of the country before they finish their education.

How Long Do Different Programmes Take?

Each academic programme in the United States has its own timeline:

Undergraduate degrees generally take four years.

Master’s programmes, especially in STEM and business, range from one to two years.

PhDs typically require five to six years, sometimes more, according to the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Medical degrees often span seven to eight years, including residency.

Dentistry and veterinary science also exceed four years.

Law (JD), though a three-year programme, often stretches beyond four when bar exam prep and certifications are considered.

Architecture degrees average five years, and engineering, especially with cooperative programmes, may exceed the four-year limit.

Who Will Feel The Heat?

While all international students may face the consequences, certain groups are at higher risk:

PhD Candidates: Their multi-year research timelines almost always extend beyond four years.

Medical Students: Those in medicine, dentistry, veterinary and allied health fields will be caught in the crosshairs.

Architecture Majors: With five-year programmes, they fall outside the proposed limit.

Engineering Students in Co-Op Programmes: These practical, industry-integrated tracks can last beyond four years.

Students in these disciplines often plan their academic paths years in advance. The uncertainty of fixed-term visas may deter them from even considering the United States.

The Ripple Effect

If implemented, this policy could lead to an exodus of prospective students toward countries such as Japan, China and nations across Europe, where academic visa policies are perceived as more predictable and supportive. The result? A significant loss of revenue for U.S. universities and a weakened position in the global education race.

Foreign students have long been a pillar of America’s academic institutions. They drive innovation, support research and bring fresh perspectives to classrooms. Many stay on, becoming part of the U.S. workforce, contributing to its economy and culture.

But a rigid rule that fails to reflect the complexity of higher education threatens all of that.

If Trump’s proposed visa restrictions go into effect, the American dream, long pursued by ambitious minds worldwide, may become a lot harder to reach. And the global talent that once flowed toward the United States could start looking elsewhere.