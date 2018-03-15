Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump’s warning turns into action: US launches new strikes on Iran; Tehran vows revenge

Trump’s warning turns into action: US launches new strikes on Iran; Tehran vows revenge

The attack came less than 24 hours after a wave of US strikes early on Wednesday (July 8). The previous strike targeted several locations in southern Iran, including military facilities, radar systems and other sites.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:17 AM IST
Trump’s warning turns into action: US launches new strikes on Iran; Tehran vows revenge

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump’s warning turns into action: US launches new strikes on Iran; Tehran vows revenge
US-Iran war2 min ago
2
US-Iran tensions1 hr ago
3
US-Iran war1 hr ago
4
US-Iran conflict2 hrs ago
5
‪Donald Trump‬2 hrs ago