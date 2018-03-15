/Trump’s warning turns into action: US launches new strikes on Iran; Tehran vows revenge

US-Iran War: Shortly after threats made by US President Donald Trump during the NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday, the United States has carried out another wave of strikes on Iran, with explosions reported across several locations along the country’s southern coastline. The latest military action comes days after a fragile understanding between Washington and Tehran ended a recent period of fighting, with both sides now accusing each other of violating the terms of the arrangement.
The attack came less than 24 hours after a wave of US strikes early on Wednesday (July 8). The previous strike targeted several locations in southern Iran, including military facilities, radar systems and other sites.
The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strikes on Wednesday (July 8), saying the operation was carried out on the orders of President Donald Trump. In a post on X, the CENTCOM said its forces “have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”.
The announcement came shortly after Iranian state media reported explosions in several coastal areas, including Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Iran’s Mehr and Fars news agencies said that multiple blasts were heard around 11:15 local time, with some explosions coming from the direction of the sea near Sirik’s western coast.
Mehr News Agency said air defence systems were activated near Bandar Abbas against “hostile targets”. Further reports later said explosions were also heard near Konarak and Chabahar.
The southern coastal region is strategically important for Iran because it includes major naval facilities and areas close to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.
Iran’s military said eight members of its armed forces were killed in the US strikes on southern cities, including Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, in the early Wednesday strikes.
The Iranian Army said the servicemen were killed after “criminal aggression of the US terrorist army” targeted areas in southern Iran.
“Following the criminal aggression of the US terrorist army against areas of Southern Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, eight brave men of the air and naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr were martyred by enemy projectiles while defending their homeland,” the statement said.
The Iranian Army identified the personnel killed as Captain Ali Moeini, Lieutenant Ali Mehdizadeh, Third Lieutenant Hamed Dorai, Steward Amir Hossein Ghasemi, Steward Alireza Zarei Sani, Steward Alireza Balideh, Steward Captain Shahab Omidi Bezi and Sailor Mohammad Javad Ravanfar.
The deaths have intensified tensions between the two countries, with Tehran warning that it will respond to the strikes.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the US attacks on Iranian coastal monitoring facilities were a “flagrant violation” of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that ended the recent military campaign between the two countries.
Tehran said its armed forces had the right to defend the country and warned that it would take action in response to the US operation.
The Iranian Army vowed to continue fighting “until its last breath” and said it would avenge the deaths of its military personnel.
Following the US strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a joint missile and drone operation targeting 85 US military installations, including sites at Port Salman in Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
The latest strikes follow repeated warnings from President Donald Trump that the United States would take military action if Iran threatened American forces, allies or international shipping routes.
He has repeatedly said Washington would not allow Iran to restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has also accused Tehran of using military assets in a way that threatens freedom of navigation in the region.
The latest exchange comes at another dangerous moment in US-Iran relations, with both countries showing that they are prepared to use military force while accusing the other side of escalating the situation.
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