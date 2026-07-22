President Donald Trump has approved a landmark 30-year nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. The deal could allow the kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear program with support from American companies. Supporters say it will strengthen US influence in the region. Critics argue it could increase nuclear risks and fuel a new arms race across the Middle East.
The agreement, known as a Section 123 Agreement under the US Atomic Energy Act, is expected to be signed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
The deal will run for 30 years and is expected to create business opportunities worth tens of billions of dollars for American companies. It aims to place US firms at the center of Saudi Arabia's growing nuclear energy sector.
Once signed, the agreement will be sent to the US Congress for review.
The agreement will now move to Congress for review. Opponents are expected to question the risks of allowing uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia. Supporters argue that if the United States does not participate, Saudi Arabia could turn to China or Russia for nuclear cooperation.
A major part of the agreement is a proposal that could allow American companies to build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia. The project would move forward only if a joint US-Saudi study finds that it is needed.
The agreement also gives US companies opportunities in reactor construction, nuclear fuel production and energy infrastructure projects.
Trump administration officials say direct US involvement will help Washington monitor Saudi Arabia's nuclear activities and reduce the risk of military use.
Uranium enrichment is one of the most sensitive parts of any nuclear program. Low-enriched uranium is used to fuel civilian nuclear reactors. However, the same technology can be used to produce weapons-grade material if enrichment levels are increased.
Critics point out that earlier US agreements, including the United Arab Emirates agreement signed in 2009, required partners to give up enrichment rights. The proposed Saudi deal does not include the same restrictions.
Experts are also concerned because the agreement does not require Saudi Arabia to adopt the International Atomic Energy Agency's Additional Protocol. This protocol allows inspectors to carry out more detailed and unannounced inspections.
The agreement could increase competition among regional powers, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously said, "If Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible."
That statement continues to raise concerns among arms control experts. If Saudi Arabia develops enrichment capabilities, other countries may feel pressure to expand their own nuclear programs.
Iran already operates an advanced uranium enrichment program. Some experts believe Tehran could speed up its nuclear activities if it sees Saudi Arabia gaining similar capabilities with US support.
Turkey and Egypt may also reconsider their long-term nuclear plans to maintain regional influence and security. Both countries could seek stronger nuclear partnerships with other global powers.
The deal could also weaken international efforts to discourage uranium enrichment elsewhere.
Another concern involves Saudi Arabia's close defense relationship with Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation. Security experts have long debated whether Pakistan could provide strategic support to Saudi Arabia during a major regional crisis.
While there is no evidence of a nuclear transfer plan, the relationship continues to attract attention from policymakers and security analysts.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.