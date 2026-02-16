Trump says 'Board of Peace' members pledged over $5 billion for Gaza 'humanitarian and reconstruction efforts'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that the member states of the 'Board of Peace' have pledged more than USD 5 billion towards humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. This statement comes ahead of a key meeting scheduled for Thursday (February 19).

The announcement follows Trump's signing of the charter to launch his 'Board of Peace' initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22. Trump had previously described the body as potentially the "most prestigious board ever formed."

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump also informed that the meeting will be held in Washington, D.C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts," the US President said.

He further added that the member nations have committed " thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans," and asserted that "Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization."

Trump said that the Board of Peace was formally celebrated in Davos, Switzerland, last month with two dozen founding members and described it as having "unlimited potential."

He claimed that a plan he released in October for a permanent end to the conflict in Gaza had been unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honour to serve as its Chairman," Trump said.

Trump's Gaza 'Peace Plan'

Earlier, on January 26, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that 20 additional countries had "signed up to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace," but did not disclose the names of the new members.

The initiative originated from the US president's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan endorsed by the UN Security Council, but has since expanded beyond its original scope. Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 received invitations, with Trump suggesting the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations.

Several European allies declined to participate, citing concerns about the board's expanded mandate and its impact on the international system under the UN Charter.

According to a copy of the charter cited by the media, it was reported that countries seeking permanent membership would need to contribute USD 1 billion, while non-paying members would receive a three-year mandate. The charter also designates Trump as permanent chairman even after leaving office.

(with ANI inputs)

Also check- 'Will halt airstrikes on election day in Ukraine': Russian Minister