Trump Says Deal Struck With NATO To Fund Weapons For Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a new agreement has been reached with NATO, under which the military alliance will bear the full cost of weapons being sent to Ukraine, The Hill reported.

"We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100 per cent," Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News.

"So, what we're doing is, the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons," he added, as quoted by The Hill.

Trump noted that the deal was reached in June during the NATO summit held in The Hague. "We send weapons to NATO, and NATO is going to reimburse the full cost of those weapons," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, said the US is holding discussions with multiple European countries – including Spain and Germany – about sending Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine, The Hill reported.

"Well, the Spaniards have them. They're really far from Ukraine, and they have one. The Germans have, others have them -- I'm not singling them out, but I'm just telling you those are two that I know," Rubio told reporters in Malaysia after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"There are other Patriot batteries, and there are other opportunities," he added.

Rubio further said, "Countries that have ordered Patriot batteries that are about to receive shipments of them, it'd be great if one of them volunteered to defer that shipment and send it to Ukraine instead," The Hill reported.

Trump also intensified his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the two leaders have made "no progress" on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. He added that he does not believe Putin is looking to halt the war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Trump administration resumed deliveries of defence weapons to Ukraine on Monday, following a brief pause ordered by the Department of Defence due to concerns about depleting US stockpiles.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed he spoke with Trump on Thursday and has urged alliance members to increase military aid to Ukraine.

"Russia's continued massive attacks against Ukrainian civilians are deplorable. Earlier today I urged leaders to go further so Ukraine has more ammunition & air defences," Rutte posted on social media platform X, according to The Hill.

"I've just spoken with President Trump and now working closely with Allies to get Ukraine the help they need," he added.