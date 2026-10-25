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Trump says France 'burning down' because of its immigration policies; claims protests not related to education

US President Donald Trump blamed France’s immigration policies for the ongoing unrest, drawing parallels with his administration’s immigration crackdown as protests over the cost of living and education funding spread across France.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Trump says France 'burning down' because of its immigration policies; claims protests not related to education
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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