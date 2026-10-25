/Trump says France 'burning down' because of its immigration policies; claims protests not related to education

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that France was “burning down” because it had opened its borders to people who “hate it”, rejecting claims that the unrest was linked to education.
"They have police in France, but they're not allowed to do their job. So France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France," Trump said while addressing a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia.
Citing the situation in France, Trump drew comparisons with US immigration policies as he said, "And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. That's what we do. But now, Ossoff (Georgia senator) wants to import millions and millions of anti-American third-world migrants who see our civilization as nothing but a target to loot, plunder, and pillage. And we're not going to let that happen. We're not letting it happen," said Trump, targeting the US Senator Jon Ossoff.
As part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, the US State Department confirmed that more than 300,000 visas had been revoked since the president returned to office. Last month, the administration also suspended certain Green Card filings involving eight companies, including Indian IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. Additionally, it launched investigations into nine prestigious universities over alleged fraud and concerns about the loss of jobs for American workers.
What's happening in France?
France has witnessed widespread protests over the rising cost of living and inadequate funding for education, with demonstrations turning violent in several areas and leading to clashes with security forces. While the initial gatherings were largely peaceful, serious confrontations erupted in Paris late on Saturday evening, ANI reported.
According to Euronews, riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds and restore order. Security forces were also deployed across the country to prevent further outbreaks of violence.
Clashes between protesters and police were reported in several major cities, including Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse.
Citing France 24, news agency ANI reported that the French government estimated that around 410,000 people had participated in demonstrations nationwide, while organisers put the figure at nearly 800,000. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said approximately 100 protesters had been arrested so far.
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