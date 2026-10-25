/Trump says France 'burning down' because of its immigration policies; claims protests not related to education

Citing the situation in France, Trump drew comparisons with US immigration policies as he said, "And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. That's what we do. But now, Ossoff (Georgia senator) wants to import millions and millions of anti-American third-world migrants who see our civilization as nothing but a target to loot, plunder, and pillage. And we're not going to let that happen. We're not letting it happen," said Trump, targeting the US Senator Jon Ossoff.