Trump says 'good chance' of Iran deal by Monday, warns of action if talks fail

US President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday that there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, stating that Tehran has already begun negotiations.

Trump expressed confidence in securing an agreement with Iran by Monday, just hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face potential military action.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow. They are negotiating now," Trump told a Fox News journalist.

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However, US president made it clear that if a deal is not reached quickly, he is prepared to take aggressive measures, including destroying Iranian infrastructure and seizing the country's oil fields. He warned that failure to meet the deadline would result in widespread destruction, with "bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.

"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," Trump warned.

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"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," President Trump told me.



President Trump added that he believes he'll be able to get a deal with Iran by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/a7EDL6hQUJ — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 5, 2026

'Open the f*cking strait, you crazy bast*rds'

The remarks came shortly after Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, issued a warning to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its power plants and bridges.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the fuckin' strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he said in the post.

"History repeats itself. Operation Eagle Claw, a historic US military failure in Iran's Tabas Desert, April 24, 1980," Iran's embassy said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Axios, Trump said his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are engaged in intensive negotiations with Iranian officials.

"The negotiations are going well, but you never get to the finish line with the Iranians," he remarked.

He further claimed that the two sides were close to agreeing on direct talks a few days ago but expressed frustration over delays.

"But then they said they will meet us in five days. So I said, 'Why five days?' I felt they were not being serious. So I attacked the bridge," Trump said, as quoted by Axios.

The US president was referring to a recent strike on a key bridge connecting Tehran with northern Iran.

On Thursday, Trump stated that Iran's biggest bridge had been hit and, in a sharply worded statement, called on Tehran to make a deal before it is "too late."

Middle East war

The Israel-US vs Iran war, now in its second month, started after Israel and the US launched a surprise attack on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian leaders. After the attack, Iran retaliated by launching attacks on US bases and closing the Strait of Hormuz through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes. Iran later allowed a few friendly countries to pass through the strait, including China, Russia, India, Pakistan and Iraq.

(With ANI inputs)