Trump Says He Deployed Nuclear Submarines Near Russia; Putin Still Hasn’t Blinked – Why?

New Delhi: Upset over a social media post by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, U.S. President Donald Trump told a right-wing news outlet that he had ordered two nuclear submarines near Russia. The announcement spread across platforms and set off alarms and questions. Would a tweet trigger a nuclear faceoff? Was this a bluster or something far more dangerous?

Russia has not reacted so far. There is statement from the Kremlin, nothing from the foreign ministry and no mention from the military.

The silence from Moscow is not without meaning. Either Moscow sees no point in reacting, or it is still figuring out how.

Russian Media Downplays It

There was no breaking banner and no war-room urgency. Moscow’s largest circulating newspapers did not give it prime-time panic. A military analyst, quoted in Moskovsky Komsomolets, brushed it off. Trump, he said, was putting on a show only theatrics.

Kommersant, a nationally distributed newspaper, cited a retired lieutenant general calling Trump’s remarks “nonsense”. “That is how he enjoys himself,” he told the daily.

Speaking to the same publication, a national security expert did not even believe Trump gave any real submarine order. “I am convinced there was no such instruction,” he said.

The newspaper reminded readers of another Trump moment. Back in 2017, he claimed he had sent nuclear submarines to the Korean Peninsula. It never led to conflict. In fact, he later posed for photos with Kim Jong-un.

Could this be the same playbook? Raise the stakes, then offer a handshake? It is still not clear.

Moscow Watches, But Stays Quiet

Russia has not announced any naval buildup. No submarines have moved closer to American shores.

Moscow may be observing, assessing and waiting, or it may believe this is not serious enough to warrant a response.

Russian media’s tone suggests indifference.

What Triggered This Showdown?

The spark came from a few lines on social media. Trump had recently tightened his deadline for Russia to end its war in Ukraine. He first said 50 days and then less than two weeks.

Medvedev did not like it. He said in a post that Trump was playing “games of ultimatum” with Russia. Each ultimatum, he wrote, was a step toward war.

Trump hit back. “Tell Medvedev to be careful with his words. He is a failed president who still thinks he has power. He is stepping into dangerous territory,” he wrote.

Then Medvedev posted again. This time, he mentioned “Dead Hand”, a Cold War-era Soviet system designed to automatically trigger nuclear retaliation if Russian leadership was wiped out.

That set Trump off.

A New Era of Nuclear Talk

From 2008 to 2012, Medvedev, the longest serving president of Russia and a Putin loyalist, was seen as a moderate. He once said, “Freedom is better than non-freedom.”

That version of Medvedev is long gone.

Since Russia launched its full invasion of Ukraine, his tone has shifted. His posts have grown darker, fiercer and far more hostile to the West.

Until now, most global leaders ignored them. Medvedev had no official role in diplomacy and no real authority to speak for Russia.

But Trump paid attention. And he did not watch like a mute spectator. He responded with threats of submarines and nuclear might.

Why Trump Took It Personally

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump explained, “Medvedev said awful things about nuclear weapons. Anytime someone mentions ‘nuclear’, I get alert. That is the final threat.”

Medvedev has long thrown around the nuclear card online. This was not new. But Trump seemed to take it personally.

Was it only an outburst or part of a strategy?

Those close to Trump often say he likes disruption in business, politics (sometimes in diplomacy), unexpected moves and calculated chaos.

Maybe this submarine talk is part of that. Maybe it is a way to rattle Russia before any real negotiation begins.

For now, two men with no love for filters exchanged words online. One had once held the nuclear codes, while the other is close to someone who still does.

There are two submarines somewhere in the ocean, and there is a silence stretching from Moscow to Washington.