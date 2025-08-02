Advertisement
Trump Says He Heard India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls It 'Good Step'

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he had heard that India would no longer be buying oil from Russia, calling it "a good step."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 08:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Says He Heard India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls It 'Good Step'US President Donald Trump. (File photo: IANS)

