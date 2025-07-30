Trump Says India Will Face 25% Tariff From August 1

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that India will face a 25 per cent tariff starting August 1. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump also warned that India would be penalised for continuing to buy military equipment and energy from Russia.

Trump criticised India’s trade practices in a post, saying: "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."

Trump also pointed out India’s ongoing military and energy ties with Russia, saying such partnerships go against global efforts to isolate Moscow amid the Ukraine war.

In his post, the US President added, "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"