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Trump says Iran 'can't go much longer', hints war may end soon

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday (August 6), he reiterated that the United States would not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and said he expected the fighting to come to an end before long.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:32 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:32 AM IST
Trump says Iran 'can't go much longer', hints war may end soon
Image Credit: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the media after signing an executive order, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump says Iran 'can't go much longer', hints war may end soon
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