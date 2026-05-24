Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3049971https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-says-iran-peace-deal-largely-negotiated-as-tehran-commits-to-give-up-enriched-uranium-report-3049971.html
NewsWorldTrump says Iran peace deal 'largely negotiated' as Tehran commits to give up enriched Uranium- Report
US-IRAN DEAL

Trump says Iran peace deal 'largely negotiated' as Tehran commits to give up enriched Uranium- Report

US President also described a “very well” telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the proposed framework.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump says Iran peace deal 'largely negotiated' as Tehran commits to give up enriched Uranium- Report(Image: IANS)

In a significant development in the US-Iran negotiations, Tehran has reportedly agreed in principle to relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a US-brokered framework aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to a report by The New York Times, citing two US officials, this represents a major shift in efforts to de-escalate tensions amid the fragile ceasefire.

While Iran has made a general commitment to surrender enriched Uranium, the specific details and mechanisms for its transfer or disposal have yet to be finalised and will be negotiated following the signing of a formal agreement.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed active high-level diplomacy is underway. In a Truth Social post, he said, “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added that the remaining issues are under discussion and an announcement is expected soon.

Trump also described a “very well” telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the proposed framework.

Also Read: The ‘Gasoline' effect: US Senator warns that ‘any deal’ with Iran can fuel militancy in Lebanon and Iraq

Elements of the US-Iran deal

A core element of the emerging pact is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump highlighted as essential for restoring maritime stability and easing pressure on global energy markets and trade routes that have faced prolonged disruption.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency confirmed that intensive indirect negotiations over the past 24 hours have narrowed differences between the parties.

Follow-up diplomatic meetings were held in Tehran with the goal of preventing further military escalation.

Pakistan, which has played a notable mediating role, welcomed the progress.

Also Read: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets PM Modi; invites him to White House

The Pakistan Army stated that the diplomatic efforts have produced “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”

The mediation process is currently focused on two immediate priorities: averting short-term escalation following recent high-level friction and establishing a durable security architecture to safeguard regional borders and critical maritime passages.

While the broad outlines of the agreement appear to be in place, attention now turns to whether the final details, particularly the verifiable removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, can be successfully concluded.


(with ANI inputs)
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 101 powers PBKS to 7-wicket win over LSG
Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Lomror, Ruchit as replacements for QDK, Bawa
US-Iran war
US prepares for new military strikes against Iran | DNA Explained
Kapurthala jail
Kapurthala Jail riot: Inmates demolish barrack 4 walls, heavy police deployed
MP heatwave
MP weather alert: IMD Bhopal issues severe 5-day heatwave red alert
Jacob Bethell
Big blow to RCB! Jacob Bethell returns to England, to miss rest of IPL 2026
Twisha Sharma death case
SC takes suo motu cognisance over Twisha Sharma death case, hearing on Monday
Jammu schools
J&K summer vacations 2026: School holidays announced for Jammu division
China mine blast
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in China mine blast; death toll rises to 90
Marco Rubio in India
Marco Rubio's witty take on Delhi's blistering heat goes viral | VIDEO