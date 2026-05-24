Trump says Iran peace deal 'largely negotiated' as Tehran commits to give up enriched Uranium- Report

In a significant development in the US-Iran negotiations, Tehran has reportedly agreed in principle to relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a US-brokered framework aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to a report by The New York Times, citing two US officials, this represents a major shift in efforts to de-escalate tensions amid the fragile ceasefire.

While Iran has made a general commitment to surrender enriched Uranium, the specific details and mechanisms for its transfer or disposal have yet to be finalised and will be negotiated following the signing of a formal agreement.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed active high-level diplomacy is underway. In a Truth Social post, he said, “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries.”

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He added that the remaining issues are under discussion and an announcement is expected soon.

Trump also described a “very well” telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the proposed framework.

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Elements of the US-Iran deal

A core element of the emerging pact is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump highlighted as essential for restoring maritime stability and easing pressure on global energy markets and trade routes that have faced prolonged disruption.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency confirmed that intensive indirect negotiations over the past 24 hours have narrowed differences between the parties.

Follow-up diplomatic meetings were held in Tehran with the goal of preventing further military escalation.

Pakistan, which has played a notable mediating role, welcomed the progress.

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The Pakistan Army stated that the diplomatic efforts have produced “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”

The mediation process is currently focused on two immediate priorities: averting short-term escalation following recent high-level friction and establishing a durable security architecture to safeguard regional borders and critical maritime passages.

While the broad outlines of the agreement appear to be in place, attention now turns to whether the final details, particularly the verifiable removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, can be successfully concluded.





(with ANI inputs)

