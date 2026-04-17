Trump says Iran ready to halt uranium enrichment – breakthrough or bluster?

Washington: US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to stop uranium enrichment and described it as a major development in the ongoing Middle East tensions. He made the claim during interview with NewsNation on phone and said Washington’s pressure pushed Tehran toward a nuclear concession.

Trump responded “yes” when asked whether Iran had agreed to halt enrichment. “Are you surprised?” he asked and said he was not surprised by the development.

So far, Iran has not issued any official confirmation in this regard. If true, the decision would be a major departure from Tehran’s long-held position that its nuclear programme is part of its sovereign rights.

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Weekend talks expected

According to Axios, Trump said that US and Iranian representatives could meet over the weekend. He suggested that negotiations were moving fast and that many points had already been agreed upon. And therefore, there are expectations of a possible agreement.

The expected talks come after Iran allowed commercial vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The waterway is one of the world’s busiest energy routes.

Trump also clarified that the American naval blockade targeting Iran would continue until a final agreement is reached. He described the maritime pressure as separate from the ceasefire arrangement.

Hormuz reopening and sea mine clearance

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the waterway had reopened and claimed that Iran, with US assistance, was removing sea mines from the route. He added that Iran had committed to keeping the Strait open in the future and would not use it as a pressure point again.

He also suggested that the agreement process could move fast since most issues had already been discussed. Trump said the blockade presently applied only to Iran.

Israel strikes and regional diplomacy

On the security front, the US president claimed Washington had asked Israel to limit further military action in Lebanon. He also thanked regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Pakistan, for their role during the crisis.

At the same time, he dismissed any need for involvement from NATO. He described the alliance as a “paper tiger” and said he had told NATO to stay away unless it wanted to assist in transporting oil.

Nuclear stockpile still under scrutiny

The developments come during continued international concern over Iran’s nuclear assets. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has estimated that Iran holds more than 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, which is close to weapons-grade levels.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has earlier warned that such quantities could theoretically support the production of multiple nuclear weapons. Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.