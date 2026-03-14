Trump says Iran wants a deal but Khamenei vows revenge: In Iran, US has started an endless war; Here's why

Middle East tensions: The conflict between the United States and Iran is showing signs of escalation, suggesting that tensions in the Middle East are nowhere near an end for now. Continued strikes from both sides point to the possibility of a prolonged and complex war-like situation. While US President Donald Trump has claimed that Tehran is seeking a deal, statements from the Iranian leadership so far suggest that the country is far from considering a deal or a “surrender.”

The conflict has also triggered heightened geopolitical tensions worldwide, with key global supply routes facing disruptions.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran that resulted in the death of the country’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries.

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Trump's 'surrender' claims and Iran's answer: A timeline

Earlier, on March 6, 2026, Trump posted on Truth Social, "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” "

Following this, in a televised address, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that a decision has been taken by the leadership council not to attack the neighbouring countries.

"The temporary leadership council announced yesterday that there will be no more attacks on the neighbouring nations and no missile launches, unless attacks originate from those countries against Iran," he said.

"They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave," he added.

Trump posted on Truth Social after President Pezeshkian's speech, "Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries."

A few days after this, in his first statement to the Iranian people, the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, vowed vengeance.

"I assure everyone that we will not forgo vengeance for the blood of your martyrs. The vengeance we have in mind is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the Revolution; rather, every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy constitutes an independent subject in the file of vengeance," he said.

The statement suggested that Iran is determined to pursue retaliation even if the conflict stretches over a long period.

Iran’s ‘mosaic defence’ strategy

The Iranian leadership has also pointed to their long-prepared military strategy designed specifically for prolonged conflicts. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi highlighted this approach in a post on X.

"We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly."

"Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end," he added.

The concept of “mosaic defence” is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The doctrine involves dividing Iran’s defence system into multiple regional and semi-independent layers. Under this model, the IRGC, navy, army units, and others operate in a distributed network.

So, if one part of the command structure is destroyed or leadership is targeted, other units can continue functioning independently.

Strait of Hormuz blockade

The effects of the conflict are evident in the global economy after tensions escalated around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi, in a post on X, said, "The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia." After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude."

He added, "Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win U.S. support against Russia."

The Iranian leader shared this comment alongside a Financial Times headline highlighting how rising oil prices were boosting Russia’s revenues.

These comments come as the Trump administration announced a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase certain Russian oil cargoes currently stranded at sea, a move aimed at easing pressure on global energy markets.

US has entered into an endless war in Iran?

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, in a thread on X, shared his comments on the situation in the Middle East after attending a two-hour briefing on the White House's current aims for the conflict. He noted that while he cannot share classified information, "you deserve to know how incoherent and incomplete these war plans are."

Here are three things Murphy shared:

1- He said on X, "Maybe the lead is that the war goals DO NOT involve destroying Iran's nuclear weapons program. This is, uh...surprising...since Trump says over and over this is a key goal. But then of course we already know air strikes can't wipe out their nuclear material."

2- The Senator added, "Second, they confirmed "regime change" is also NOT on the list. So, they are going to spend hundreds of billions of your taxpayer dollars, get a whole bunch of Americans killed, and a hardline regime - probably a MORE anti-American hardline regime - will still be in charge."

3- Murphy concluded, "Ok, so what ARE the goals? It seems, primarily, destroying lots of missiles and boats and drone factories. But the question that stumped them: what happens when you stop bombing and they restart production? They hinted at more bombing. Which is, of course, endless war."

— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 11, 2026

Taken together, the contrasting messages from Washington and Tehran suggest that the conflict may be entering a prolonged phase rather than approaching a quick resolution. While Trump has indicated that Iran wants a deal, statements from Iranian leaders, the country’s “mosaic defence” doctrine, and escalating economic pressure through the Strait of Hormuz point to a different strategy.

If both sides remain entrenched in their positions, the conflict could reshape regional security, disrupt global energy markets, and deepen geopolitical divisions.

Also read- Iran's 'crown jewel' bombed? Trump says military targets on Kharg island have been 'obliterated'