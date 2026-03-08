Advertisement
NewsWorldTrump says Iran's next leader 'won't last long' without US approval
IRAN ISRAEL US WAR

Trump says Iran's next leader 'won't last long' without US approval

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Iran’s next leader would not “last long” without US approval.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 10:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump says Iran's next leader 'won't last long' without US approvalUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: Social Media)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Iran’s next leader would not “last long” without US approval, hours after reports said Iranian authorities had chosen a successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," the president told ABC News. "If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long. We want to make sure that we don’t have to go back every 10 years, when you don’t have a president like me that’s not going to do it."

 

(This is a developing story.)

