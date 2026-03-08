Trump says Iran's next leader 'won't last long' without US approval

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Iran’s next leader would not “last long” without US approval, hours after reports said Iranian authorities had chosen a successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," the president told ABC News. "If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long. We want to make sure that we don’t have to go back every 10 years, when you don’t have a president like me that’s not going to do it."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story.)