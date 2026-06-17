Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump says Israel 'would not exist' without him as rift with Netanyahu deepens

Trump says Israel 'would not exist' without him as rift with Netanyahu deepens

His remarks came as he urged Netanyahu to exercise greater caution over Israel's strikes in Lebanon, warning that such actions could undermine efforts to secure a peace agreement with Iran.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:03 AM IST
Trump says Israel 'would not exist' without him as rift with Netanyahu deepens
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pranit More Rs 370 biryani row: Who is Aishwarya Mohanraj? Her viral old clip
pranit more5 min ago
2
tarot card reading today35 min ago
3
Numerology horoscope today40 min ago
4
Numerology horoscope today40 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202647 min ago