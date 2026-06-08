Trump says Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept a deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to accept any "deal the United States negotiates with Iran."

In a telephonic interview with the Financial Times, Trump said, "He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn't call the shots."

He also said that Iran's strikes had not changed his commitment to conclude US-Iran negotiations. "It's not going to have any impact on the deal," Trump said.

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Trump's comments came shortly after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, in what was seen as the most serious breach of the ceasefire reached in early April.

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Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation with Donald Trump, during which Trump told him not to respond militarily to Iran's missile attacks, according to a US official cited by Axios, Times of Israel reported.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking its first missile strike against the country since the ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

"Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.

So far, no casualties or damage have been reported from the attack, according to the euro news.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defence systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public.

"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. Upon receiving the alert, one must enter protected spaces and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives," IAF wrote on X.

On Sunday, Israel carried out airstrikes on terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli territory.

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