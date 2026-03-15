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NewsWorldTrump says no Iran deal yet as US weighs warship deployment to keep Strait of Hormuz open
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Trump says no Iran deal yet as US weighs warship deployment to keep Strait of Hormuz open

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said there is no deal yet with Iran to end the ongoing conflict, stating that the terms proposed by Tehran are “not good enough.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 07:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trump says no Iran deal yet as US weighs warship deployment to keep Strait of Hormuz openUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: AI generated)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said there is no deal yet with Iran to end the ongoing conflict, stating that the terms proposed by Tehran are “not good enough.”

However, Trump declined to specify what conditions Washington considers acceptable for reaching a peace agreement.

Amid rising global oil prices, the US president also indicated that the United States, along with allied nations, could deploy warships to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for international shipping and energy supplies.

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“Many countries, especially those affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Strait of Hormuz, will be sending warships in conjunction with the United States to keep the strait open and safe,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

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