Trump says only he and a few others know real status of Iran talks – Who are they?

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has said that talks with Iran are moving forward behind closed doors and claimed that only a handful of people inside his administration know what is really happening in the negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday (April 30), he said, “Nobody knows what the talks are, except myself and a couple of other people.”

It comes at a time when developments in US-Iran talks are being watched around the world, with both diplomatic and military options being discussed in Washington.

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Questions around Iran’s leadership and talks

Trump reiterated alleged uncertainty surrounding Iran’s leadership structure. “We have a problem because nobody knows for sure who the leaders are. It is a little bit of a problem,” he said.

Even with that uncertainty, the US president said Tehran is under pressure and wants a deal. He added that economic conditions inside the country are worsening due to US actions.

“Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible,” he said, referring to naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

Military options still on the table

When asked about the possibility of fresh military strikes, Trump did not rule anything out but also did not confirm any immediate plans.

“I don't know that we need it. We might need it,” he said in response to questions about possible bombing.

According to CNN, he is expected to receive updated military assessments from Pentagon officials as the administration continues to press Tehran towards an agreement.

At the same time, he criticised repeated attempts in the Congress to limit presidential authority on military action related to Iran. “They go again and again on the war power,” he said, adding “I am negotiating a deal with Iran. And every week, every three days, they put in a thing that the war should stop.”

Legal debate over war powers

The issue has reached the Congress, where officials are debating legal timelines under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defended the administration’s position before the Senate Armed Services Committee, saying the ongoing ceasefire could affect the timing rules.

Under the law, a president must either end military operations or seek congressional approval within 60 days of notifying lawmakers. That deadline for the Iran situation is expected to come at the end of this week.

“Ultimately, I would defer to the White House and the White House counsel on that; however, we are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire,” Hegseth said, according to CNN.

Pushback in the Congress

However, not everyone agrees with that interpretation. Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine challenged the administration’s view, saying, “I do not believe the statute would support that.”

He also warned that the approaching deadline raises a legal question for the White House and said it will test how the administration interprets war powers in a tense geopolitical situation.

As negotiations continue behind the scenes, as Trump claims, the Iran issue is a mix of diplomacy, legal debate and military planning, with decisions expected in the coming days.