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Trump says Putin wants peace more than Zelenskyy, downplays questions over Russian strikes in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin was more willing than Volodymyr Zelensky to reach a peace deal, while downplaying questions over alleged Russian violations of a proposed energy ceasefire in Ukraine.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
Trump says Putin wants peace more than Zelenskyy, downplays questions over Russian strikes in Ukraine
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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