/Trump says Putin wants peace more than Zelenskyy, downplays questions over Russian strikes in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared more willing to reach a peace agreement than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid growing questions over alleged Russian violations of a proposed energy ceasefire.
“I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a political rally in Ohio.
His remarks came as reporters questioned him about Russia’s continued strikes on Ukraine and whether Moscow had agreed to his proposal to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.
Trump maintained that both countries supported the ceasefire initiative, despite a reporter pointing out that Putin had not publicly committed to the proposal.
“I think they both support it. I think they want to make a deal, but they don't know how. But we're going to get them to make a deal,” he said.
When asked how he planned to persuade Putin to comply with the proposed ceasefire, Trump again stressed the need to secure Zelensky’s agreement.
“Well, I think what's happening is he wants to make a deal, and we have to get Zelensky to want to make a deal,” the President said.
The exchange highlighted Trump’s continued confidence in brokering a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, despite the absence of a publicly confirmed ceasefire accepted by both sides.
When a reporter challenged his earlier claim that Russia and Ukraine had already agreed to a ceasefire, Trump maintained his position.
“Well, they agreed, you know why? Because I said you agree, that's why. They agreed because I said they agreed and that thing has to get settled,” he said.
However, he did not provide details of any formal agreement between the two countries or explain how the proposed arrangement would be monitored and enforced.
Asked about reports that Russia had violated the ceasefire by attacking Ukraine overnight, Trump said he would need to examine the circumstances.
“I'm not sure about that and we'll take a look,” he said.
He subsequently suggested that responsibility for violations was not confined to Moscow.
“Well, I'd have to look at it and see because there's been violations on both sides,” Trump said.
The President also cited what he described as mounting casualties in the conflict, arguing that the continued loss of life made a negotiated settlement urgent.
“This month, they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it's ridiculous. So, they have to get together and get it done,” he said.
Trump later reiterated the figure, saying those killed were mostly young soldiers. However, he did not disclose the source of the estimate, which could not be independently verified based on his remarks.
Asked what message he had for Putin after Zelensky reportedly expressed support for an energy ceasefire, Trump said he remained confident that an agreement could be reached.
“Well, we're going to see what happens. We'll get it done,” he said.
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering years of fighting, widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and heavy military and civilian casualties. Both countries have repeatedly accused each other of attacking energy facilities and other targets.
With inputs from IANS....
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