/Trump says Russia, Ukraine agree to avoid strikes on energy infrastructure

US President Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop targeting each other’s energy infrastructure, as he linked the recent rise in diesel prices largely to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Trump made the claim on Monday, a day after urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries and diesel infrastructure. Ukraine has carried out a series of long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities in recent months, affecting the country’s fuel production.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Ukraine had agreed not to strike Russian energy targets and that Russia had agreed to do the same. However, neither Moscow nor Kyiv had independently confirmed the reported understanding at the time of the reports.
Trump has repeatedly criticised Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, arguing that they are contributing to pressure in global fuel markets. He has called on Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian refineries and diesel supplies.
The US President also sought to distinguish the current diesel price surge from the conflict involving Iran. He said the Russia-Ukraine war was responsible for much of the recent increase in diesel prices, rather than the Iran conflict.
The comments come as global fuel markets face pressure from disruptions linked to both the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict involving Iran. The US has seen diesel prices climb to record levels, while disruptions to oil and refined-fuel supplies have added to concerns over global availability.
Trump’s remarks also come amid continuing attacks on energy infrastructure by both Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv has argued that strikes on Russian oil facilities are aimed at putting economic pressure on Moscow and weakening an important source of funding for its war effort.
The Kremlin has welcomed Trump’s call for Ukraine to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure, while stressing the need to protect civilian economic facilities.
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