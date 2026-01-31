Trump says Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘very close’ despite Zelenskyy-Putin hostility

US President Donald Trump has said a settlement to end the Russia–Ukraine war may be “very close”, while acknowledging that deep personal animosity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to complicate negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said relations between the two leaders remained strained. “Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult,” he said, adding, “But I think we're getting very close to getting a settlement. I think that we have a good chance of getting it settled.”

Trump revealed that he had recently spoken directly with Putin and had requested a temporary pause in attacks on Kyiv and other cities, citing severe winter conditions across the region.

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. He described the exchange as positive, noting that some had advised against making the call. “A lot of people said, ‘Don’t waste the call, you’re not going to get that.’ And he did it.”

The US President said his request was driven by extreme weather affecting both Ukraine and Russia. “It’s extraordinary cold. Record-setting cold,” he said, comparing the conditions to a recent cold snap in Washington.

Despite these remarks, fighting has continued. Ukrainian officials said on Thursday that three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Zelenskyy has also warned that Russia may be preparing for another large-scale offensive.

The developments come ahead of US-mediated peace talks expected to take place over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has formally invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was being considered as the venue for the talks.

The proposal follows last week’s first trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Speaking to the Russian news agency TASS, Peskov said Moscow was ready to host further discussions.

Senior Kremlin officials have now signalled for a second consecutive day that Zelenskyy would be welcome in the Russian capital. Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia would guarantee Zelenskyy’s security and make all necessary arrangements should he agree to attend, according to Russia Today.

(With ANI inputs)