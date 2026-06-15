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  • /Trump says ships are 'starting to move out' of Hormuz after US, Iran agrees to sign peace deal

Trump says ships are 'starting to move out' of Hormuz after US, Iran agrees to sign peace deal

The development came after the United States and Iran agreed to sign a peace deal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Trump says ships are 'starting to move out' of Hormuz after US, Iran agrees to sign peace deal
Image Credit: (Image Credit: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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