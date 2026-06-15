/Trump says ships are 'starting to move out' of Hormuz after US, Iran agrees to sign peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that commercial and maritime vessels stranded in the conflict-torn Strait of Hormuz have begun moving following an agreement on a peace deal between Washington and Tehran. The truce pact is expected to be formally signed on June 19.
Trump wrote, "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern “Highway,” which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also!!!"
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