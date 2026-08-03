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Trump says US-Iran talks to begin on Monday after calling off planned military strike

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that discussions with Tehran would take place through intermediaries and expressed hope that diplomacy would prevent further conflict.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:32 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:32 AM IST
Trump says US-Iran talks to begin on Monday after calling off planned military strike
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump says US-Iran talks to begin on Monday after calling off planned military strike
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