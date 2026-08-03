/Trump says US-Iran talks to begin on Monday after calling off planned military strike

US President Donald Trump has said negotiations with Iran will begin on Monday after he decided to halt a planned military strike following diplomatic efforts involving key Gulf nations. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that discussions with Tehran would take place through intermediaries and expressed hope that diplomacy would prevent further conflict.
"We are talking to them [the Iranians] in the form of a negotiation; it begins tomorrow afternoon, and we'll see how it goes. I'd love to do that. It'll save a lot of lives, a lot of unnecessary power, to be honest with you. We are ready to go whenever we want. Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people, because a lot of people die; we don't want that. So they asked us, Iran specifically, but the other three, they asked us," Trump said.
The US President revealed that diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran persuaded him to shelve what he described as a "massive attack" that had been planned for Friday.
Trump also said he believed an agreement could be reached over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes, and expressed confidence that a deal on Iran's nuclear programme would also be secured.
The diplomatic breakthrough comes as regional mediators work to revive talks between Washington and Tehran. According to Israeli media reports, intermediaries are trying to restore a memorandum of understanding signed last month that would keep the Strait of Hormuz open without transit fees for 60 days.
Iranian state media also reported that Tehran and Oman were in the final stages of discussions on a joint mechanism to oversee operations in the strategic waterway.
The earlier agreement had broken down over differing interpretations. Trump maintained that the route would remain permanently open, while Iran insisted the arrangement did not affect its sovereign control over the strait.
Behind-the-scenes diplomacy over the weekend is understood to have played a key role in easing tensions. Qatari officials held talks with Iran, the United States and Oman before informing Trump on Saturday that Tehran had accepted a proposal relating to the strait. At the same time, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump by telephone, urging him not to pursue military action.
Following those discussions, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was cancelling the planned strikes, citing progress in talks over both the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.
Despite the announcement, Iranian military leaders dismissed Trump's account as "a lie". A source linked to Tehran's delegation also told the semi-official Fars News Agency that no formal agreement on the Strait of Hormuz had yet been reached.
Meanwhile, Gulf allies remain divided over how Washington should approach Iran. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia advocated restraint and continued diplomacy, while the United Arab Emirates urged the US to take a tougher military stance, arguing that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was unlikely to change its behaviour without direct American action.
(With ANI inputs)
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