/Trump says US is ‘doing same thing’ in Iran as Venezuela: What it means

Las Vegas (United States): US President Donald Trump has compared Washington’s approach towards Iran with its recent actions involving Venezuela, claiming the United States has weakened Tehran through military strikes while keeping the door open for a possible agreement.
Speaking at an event in Las Vegas on Wednesday (August 5), he said the United States would prefer a diplomatic solution with Iran but warned that Washington would not allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.
"In Venezuela, it was a 48-minute war, and we paid for the war with what we have taken out...to the victor belongs the spoils, and we are doing the same thing in the lovely Islamic Republic of Iran. We are knocking the hell out of them. I would rather make a deal, because I do not want to kill people," Trump said.
The United States and Iran have been at odds over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Trump claimed that the United States had prepared a much larger military operation against Iran but stopped after Tehran approached Washington for talks.
"We were set for the biggest attack, since World War II, and they called me and they said, 'Please don't do it. Let's talk.' Then they said we never said that. You know what the fake news knows. They did say that, but we are talking. Let's see what happens," he said.
The US president said recent developments have changed Iran’s approach towards Washington and claimed that Tehran now respects the United States.
"They respect us... No other president has done what should have been done a long time ago because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.
He has repeatedly stated that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. During his address in Las Vegas, he reiterated preventing Tehran from developing such capabilities is a priority for his administration.
While discussing Iran, Trump also referred to US actions involving Venezuela and praised American immigration authorities for their role in targeting the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
"The ICE is among our greatest patriots... These guys, what they do when they have to get Tren de Aragua from Venezuela... But now, I love Venezuela. We are getting a lot of oil from Venezuela, and we are getting along great with them," he said.
Trump described Venezuela as one of the world’s largest oil-producing countries and said the United States has benefited from its engagement with Caracas.
His comments touched on foreign policy, security operations and energy interests while explaining his administration’s approach towards countries facing pressure from Washington.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told reporters progress has been made in contacts with Iran and claimed Iranian officials have reached out for negotiations.
He said the situation will become clearer within 48 hours and added Tehran will be "very smart" to reach an agreement with Washington.
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