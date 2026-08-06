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Trump says US is ‘doing same thing’ in Iran as Venezuela: What it means

Trump said Washington is open to talks if Tehran accepts limits on its nuclear programme. He also claimed Iran has reached out after a planned US military operation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:15 AM IST
Trump says US is ‘doing same thing’ in Iran as Venezuela: What it means
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump says US is ‘doing same thing’ in Iran as Venezuela: What it means
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