Trump says US-Israel attacks crippled Iran’s arsenal – So how are missiles still flying?

US-Israel vs Iran War: The United States and Israel have claimed sweeping success in degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities. Iran, however, continues to strike across the Gulf, raising questions about the true extent of its arsenal. The White House declared that Iran’s ballistic missile systems had been “functionally destroyed”, describing its naval forces as combat ineffective and asserting near-total aerial dominance over the country.

Launched on February 28, the US and Israel’s Operation Epic Fury was hailed as yielding massive results. President Donald Trump said American forces had decimated Iran’s drone manufacturing capacity.

Despite these claims, missile activity continues. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain continue to report interception of missiles and drones launched by Iran. Many of them are hitting targets.

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Even though Iran is launching fewer missiles and drones, it still has the ability to fire them. In the first day of war (February 28), Iran fired 167 missiles and 541 drones at the UAE, but by day 15, only four missiles and six drones were launched.

Israeli reports show a similar decline, with projectiles aimed at Israel dropping from nearly 100 in the first two days to single digits in recent days.

The Pentagon reported last week that missile launches had fallen by 90 percent and drone attacks by 86 percent.

Iran has one of the largest ballistic missile arsenals in the region. Intelligence reports estimate around 3,000 missiles in 2022, though that number dropped to roughly 2,500 following last year’s 12-day war. An important element of US and Israeli strategy has been tracking and destroying missile launchers. Israel is reported to have disabled nearly 290 launchers out of an estimated 410 to 440.

Experts say that Iran’s geography and the lack of boots on the ground make it difficult to completely neutralise missile threats. Many launchers are hidden or located in unconventional areas, allowing Iran to continue firing intermittently. The slowdown in missile activity shows a loss of mass-launch capability, but Iran has continued to target civilian and commercial infrastructure to maintain pressure and keep defenses stretched.

Iran’s strategy appears designed to sustain a persistent threat rather than conduct large-scale strikes. Analysts suggest Tehran is testing the endurance of Gulf and Israeli defenses, relying on mobile launchers and decentralised command to maintain a continuous and low-level strike capability. The aim is to maintain credibility with minimal exposure, a tactic seen in asymmetric warfare where a weaker actor targets infrastructure and economies to exert pressure on militarily superior powers.

Cheap and mass-produced drones like the Shahed 136 allow Iran to overwhelm defenses without requiring complex launch systems. These drones can be made and launched quickly, and even though they are slow and easy to shoot down, a large number has still gotten through US and Gulf defenses.

Recent incidents include a fire near Dubai International Airport caused by a drone, a blaze at the Fujairah industrial area and missile alerts in central Israel. In the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping route for 20 percent of international energy supplies, maritime activity is paralysed despite limited direct attacks on vessels.

The impact of these strikes extends beyond military concerns. Oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel, Qatar has halted gas production, Bahrain has declared force majeure and Iraq’s southern oil output has fallen.

Analysts warn that the economic disruption caused by rising oil prices may inflict as much or more damage to the United States and international markets as the physical destruction inflicted by airstrikes.

Ultimately, Iran’s persistent missile and drone activity shows a strategy of endurance and asymmetric pressure. By keeping neighbours and international markets on edge, Tehran continues to project influence despite suffering heavy losses to its launch infrastructure.