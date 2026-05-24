Trump says 'US will not rush Iran deal', vows blockade to remain until agreement is signed

US President Donald Trump has put the brakes on expectations of an imminent deal with Iran, saying Washington will not be hurried into an agreement and that the American blockade on Iranian ports will remain firmly in place until any accord is formally reached, certified, and signed.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump struck a measured but firm tone, insisting that his negotiators had been told to take their time. "The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal as time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right," he wrote.

Trump used the post to draw a sharp contrast with the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, negotiated under President Barack Obama. He described it as "one of the worst deals ever made by our Country" and accused the Obama administration of creating "a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon." The current negotiations, he said, represent "the exact opposite."

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Despite the cautionary tone, Trump acknowledged that relations with Tehran were moving in a more constructive direction. "Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," he added, warning that there could be "no mistakes" on that point.

The President also thanked Gulf countries for their cooperation and floated the idea that regional participation in the Abraham Accords could be expanded, including, potentially, Iran joining the framework at some future point.

Trump's Sunday remarks followed a post on Saturday in which he said a deal had been "largely negotiated" between Washington and Tehran. The shift in tone between the two posts, from near-announcement to measured patience, reflects the delicate stage the talks have reached.

Behind the scenes, progress appears to be real. Axios, citing a senior US official, reported that a memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators closing remaining gaps. The proposed framework is built on a principle of "relief for performance", meaning concessions would be tied directly to verifiable actions. If implemented, the deal would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease pressure on global energy markets, and open a 60-day window to negotiate the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear programme.

Both Trump and mediators were said to be targeting Sunday for a possible announcement, though the President's latest post suggests the timeline may have shifted.

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(With ANI inputs)