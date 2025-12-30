Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday that Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack targeting the presidential residence in Russia's northwestern region of Novgorod. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday denied the allegations of the attack, calling it "another lie from the Russian Federation."

Now, US President Donald Trump, who has been trying to broker a peace deal and bring the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end, reacted to the reports of drone strikes and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him about the attack, and he is "angry" about it.

According to Reuters, Trump told reporters that he learned about the alleged strikes from President Putin and that "it is not good."

What Are Russia's Allegations?

Lavrov claimed that the Kyiv regime launched an attack using "91 long-range strike drones" on the Presidential residence.

"On the night of December 28-29, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike drones on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.

IANS reported, citing Xinhua news agency, that Lavrov added that all incoming drones were shot down by air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, and no reports of casualties or damage caused by drone debris were received.

Ukraine Denies Allegations Of Drone Strike

Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday denied the accusation of the attack and said that such claims are intended to justify Russian attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on the capital, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the crisis.

"They're simply preparing the ground to carry out strikes, probably on the capital and probably on government buildings," he said.

"This alleged 'residence strike' story is a complete fabrication," Zelensky said.

As per IANS, he stressed that Ukraine does not take steps that can undermine diplomatic efforts, but Russia "always takes such steps."

ANI reported, citing Politico, that the allegations of a drone attack came after Zelenskyy said that the current draft peace framework includes 15 years of security guarantees from the US, with Kyiv pushing for that to be extended for up to 50 years.

