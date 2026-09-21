Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump says, ‘whoever wins AI, wins’; so why is the US proposing an AI safety hotline with China?

Trump says, ‘whoever wins AI, wins’; so why is the US proposing an AI safety hotline with China?

Trump has made the AI competition with China a recurring theme, yet proposes a 'AI safety notifications' with China ahea dof meeting with Xi. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 08:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Trump says, ‘whoever wins AI, wins’; so why is the US proposing an AI safety hotline with China?
Image Credit: Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump says, ‘whoever wins AI, wins’; so why is the US proposing an AI safety hotline with China?
2
3
4
5