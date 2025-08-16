Trump Says Xi Jinping Assured Him China Will Not Invade Taiwan During His Presidency

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him Taiwan would not face an invasion during his presidency.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he did not expect China to take any action against Taiwan while he remained in office.

"I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don't believe there's any way it's going to happen as long as I'm here. We'll see," Trump remarked.

According to Trump, Xi told him directly: “I will never do it as long as you’re president.”