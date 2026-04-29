'Trump seeks Iran's surrender through naval blockade, internal discord': Ghalibaf

TEHRAN: Iran's Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, in an audio message, affirmed that Iran would defeat the "deceitful plan" of its adversaries and that US President Donald Trump is seeking the country's surrender through "internal discord and naval blockade", as reported by ISNA on Wednesday. According to ISNA, in an audio message for Iranians, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf lauded the resilience of the countrymen over the last two months and wished them strength.

The Parliament's speaker noted in his audio message that the adversary has now entered a new stage, and said, "The enemy wants to activate economic pressure and internal disputes through a naval blockade and media manipulation, and weaken or even collapse us from within. This is a new conspiracy of the enemy, the best evidence of which is Trump's positions, which explicitly divide the country into two groups: extremists and moderates, and then immediately speaks of a naval blockade, and then states that the blockade will last until Iran can reach an agreement. It is quite clear that Trump's plan is to force Iran to surrender through economic pressure and internal disputes."

He added, "The enemy had planned a coup for Chaharshanbe Suri (festival in Iran). After months of planning and attacking the country's security bases during the war, the enemy had planned a coup for Chaharshanbe Suri, but the Iranian people unitedly gave them a huge blow. The enemy's other plan was to bring in the means and forces for a ground attack, and they tested this plan in Isfahan, but it turned into a scandal like Tabas; each of these plans could have destroyed a country, but the Iranian nation, with the support of God's grace, was able to defeat each and every one of these enemy plans."

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He said, "Since the first day of the imposed war, the enemy has implemented many plans that the Iranian nation has thwarted one by one; on the first day, the enemy sought to finish the system within 3 days by assassinating the Leader of the Revolution and military commanders, but they failed. Then they went to destroy the country's offensive system so that there would be no deterrent against them, but as time went on, they saw that the sound of our missiles and drones continued and was advancing strongly, so they came to the conclusion that they could never achieve this goal."

As per ISNA, Ghalibaf further noted that while the US thought of repeating what happened in Venezuela in Iran, the country failed and was defeated by the Iranian military. "The enemy thought of Venezuelanizing Iran, but they still failed. Then they tried to activate separatists from the west of the country, but they were defeated by the grace of God and the efforts of the military and intelligence forces."

Addressing the people, he called for Iranians to maintain unity and concluded by saying, "With my knowledge of the people of Iran, I can assure you that by the grace of God, the people will defeat this deceitful plan of the enemy. We will achieve a brilliant victory in this war."

The conflict in West Asia began following US-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.