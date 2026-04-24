Trump sending Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for US-Iran talks, says report

US-Iran talks: US President Donald Trump is reportedly sending senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Araghchi on Friday said that he would embark on a three-country tour to hold consultations on the regional developments and bilateral ties.

According to ANI, the CNN reported, citing officials, that US Vice President JD Vance will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if talks progress. The discussions, if they happen, are also likely to focus on broader regional stability.

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However, the report stated that Iran has not yet confirmed whether it will meet the US team.

Also Read: Explained: Why Iran is not ready to compromise with US despite pressure

Araghchi's Pakistan visit

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi said that he would visit Russia, Oman, and Pakistan.

He said, "Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority."

Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow.



Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.



Our neighbors are our priority. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 24, 2026

Press TV reported, citing the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), that Araghchi's visit aims at facilitating mutual consultations and talks about the ongoing developments in the region and the latest status regarding the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, which began earlier this year.

Pentagon vows to continue maritime interdiction actions against Iran

Earlier, the United States on Friday shared an update on its interdiction operations, noting that it will continue to enforce a firm maritime blockade against Iran and remains prepared to resume major combat operations if ordered by the President.

The details were shared by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine during a press briefing of the Department of War.

Gen Caine recalled how the blockade was enforced against all commercial vessels going into and out of Iran and their ports at the President's direction and on order of the Secretary.

Middle East tensions

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, US President Trump on Thursday refused to give a timeline for resolving the Iran war. Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, he said, "Don't rush me", according to CNN.

The report said that Trump blamed what he described as a lack of clear leadership for stalled talks, saying Washington does not know who the leader is in Tehran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran's leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to visit Pakistan, no confirmation of peace talks with US