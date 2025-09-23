Trump Set To Address UNGA: Will He Reiterate Ending 7 Wars In 8 Months – What’s Really On His Agenda?

Washington: US President Donald Trump will address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday. The White House has billed it as a landmark address where Trump will present what he calls “historic accomplishments” achieved in the first eight months of his second term, including his claim of resolving seven global wars and conflicts.

“Tomorrow morning, President Trump will deliver a major speech touting the renewal of American strengths around the world, and his historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing in Washington.

The speech, she said, will also target “globalist institutions”, which the president believes have “significantly decayed the world order”. She said Trump would instead present a “straightforward and constructive vision” for peace and international cooperation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Beyond the headline speech, the US president’s UNGA schedule is stacked with high-level diplomacy. He will meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold bilateral talks with leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union.

Later in the day, he is expected to join a multilateral meeting with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

“The President will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world. The president will also host bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union. The president will also later in the day hold a multilateral meeting with Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan,” Leavitt said.

This will be Trump’s fifth time addressing the UN General Assembly but his first since returning to office. He had spoken multiple times during his first term between 2017 and 2021.

With 193 member states, the UNGA is regarded as the world’s most important platform for multilateral diplomacy. Its 80th session began on September 9, with the High-Level General Debate opening on September 23.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also sit down with Trump on the sidelines in New York. Al Jazeera has reported that Zelenskyy plans to push for tougher sanctions on Russia, as the war in Eastern Europe continues to grind on.