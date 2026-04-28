Trump set to reject Iran's new peace proposal to end war: Report

US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is likely to reject Iran's latest peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing hostilities. The Iranians' latest peace proposal, which includes restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while postponing discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme to a later stage.

Sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Trump expressed strong reservations about the proposal during a high-level national security briefing on Monday.

One source noted that Trump is "not likely to accept the plan," which was formally delivered to Washington within the last few days. Administrative officials have expressed concern that reopening the vital waterway without addressing Iranian nuclear enrichment or its "stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium" would effectively eliminate a significant source of American diplomatic pressure.

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However, CNN reported that continuing the blockade carries significant risks, as the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to keep global energy prices elevated, contributing to a sharp rise in American fuel costs.

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Following Monday’s meeting, the next steps in the Trump administration’s strategy remained unclear.

US officials are also wary of apparent internal divisions within the Iranian government. According to CNN, they are uncertain which Iranian figures currently hold ultimate decision-making authority over any potential deal.

Will the US restart its war campaign against Iran?

Despite this diplomatic deadlock, Trump has publicly voiced hesitation regarding the resumption of the "US bombing campaign," which remains suspended following his decision to extend a ceasefire last week. The White House has consistently declined to elaborate on the specific details of the ongoing talks.

Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told CNN in a statement that the discussions are "sensitive diplomatic talks" and the U.S will not negotiate through the press.

Wales added that the administration is focused on achieving a long-term resolution, stating, “As the President has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Despite high-level discussions held in Islamabad earlier this week and ongoing back-channel diplomacy, a definitive breakthrough in US-Iran peace negotiations remains elusive.

According to a New York Times report, President Donald Trump met with his national security advisors in the White House Situation Room on Monday to review the situation.

Sources say Trump is “not satisfied” with Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war. The Iranian plan has reportedly drawn mixed reactions within the administration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a more tempered assessment, noting that the submission was "better than what we thought they were going to submit." However, Rubio also expressed significant reservations regarding the internal stability and leadership of the Islamic Republic.

During the deliberations, he questioned the religious and political authority of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, asking: "Does he have the clerical credentials to actually act as supreme leader? Is he actually making the decisions or is there somebody standing in his stead...?"

Also Read: 'US failed, now Trump asking to talk': Araghchi reveals Iran is considering negotiation request

Iran proposes a new peace plan with 3 key points

On the diplomatic front, Iran has been seeking support from its allies amid ongoing tensions with the United States. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the visit, Araghchi blamed Washington for the lack of progress in peace efforts, accusing the US of causing the "failure of Middle East peace talks" due to its hardline stance and excessive demands.

He claimed American pressure had derailed recent negotiations despite some earlier advancements.

Iran’s latest proposal to the US, according to reports, includes the following three key points:

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring maritime traffic.

Ending the current war and hostilities.

Deferring discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme to a later stage.

(with ANI inputs)