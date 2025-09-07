Trump Set to Visit South Korea In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping There: Report

US President Donald Trump is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea, according to reports.

CNN, citing senior administration officials, said Trump and his top aides are making quiet preparations for a possible bilateral on the sidelines of the summit in Gyeongju, although a final decision has not yet been made.

APEC Summit In South Korea

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, scheduled between late October and early November, is being seen as a significant opportunity for US President Donald Trump to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, CNN reported.

According to the report, Xi had last month extended an invitation to Trump and his wife to visit China, which the US President reciprocated, though no specific dates have been finalised.

Officials told CNN that the visit is also being explored as a chance for Trump to attract fresh economic investments into the United States.

Tension Between Washington And Beijing Over US Tariffs

The prospective Trump-Xi meeting comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Beijing over US tariffs, with China emerging as one of the key targets of the administration’s trade policy. Trump has also recently alleged that Beijing was aligning with Russia and North Korea against the US.

Trump On Xi, Putin and PM Modi

Last week, Chinese President Xi hosted international leaders, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various events in China. Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Kim appeared at a military parade in Beijing, while Putin participated in both engagements.

Reacting to the meetings, Trump on Friday shared a photo of Xi, Putin and Prime Minister Modi, remarking that “India and Russia have fallen into China’s orbit” in what he described as “the deepest, darkest China.”

However, he later softened his tone, expressing optimism towards New Delhi, calling India’s ties with Washington “a very special relationship” and stressing that he and Prime Minister Modi “will always be friends.”

The remark was welcomed warmly in New Delhi, with Modi responding on Saturday that he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the President’s sentiments on India-US relations.

(With ANI Inputs)

