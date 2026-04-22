Trump shares ‘good news’; Hints at second round of negotiations with Iran soon

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Indian time) hinted at a new round of talks between the United States and Iran could resume within the next 36 to 72 hours, with negotiations restarting as early as Friday. The tentative timeline has emerged through diplomatic backchannels and mediation efforts led by Pakistan.

According to the New York Post, Trump said that “good news” is “possible” in the next 36-72 hours.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

