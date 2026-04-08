Trump shocks world: US to partner with new Iranian regime; slaps 50% 'war tariff' on global arms suppliers

US-Iran ceasefire: In a significant post-ceasefire development, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States would “work closely” with Iran following what he described as a “very productive regime change.” In a post on Truth Social, he claimed that there would be no further uranium enrichment.

The US President, in the post, also indicated that discussions on tariffs and sanctions relief were underway.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to," Trump posted on Truth Social.

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This comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran and announced a two-week double-sided ceasefire.

In another post, the US President issued a strong economic warning, stating that any country supplying military weapons to Iran will face immediate consequences.

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately," the US President wrote in a separate post.

US-Iran ceasefire

The ceasefire announcement came 90 minutes before the self-imposed 8 pm EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to reach a deal, after backchannel diplomacy.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), said he would “suspend” an escalation of attacks for two weeks if Iran agrees to open the key shipping route.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran” that was “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said “almost all of the various points of past contention” had been agreed, and the two-week pause would allow the agreement “to be finalised and consummated.”

The ceasefire is conditional. Trump said it depends on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran signalled tentative acceptance. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reportedly said Tehran would halt operations if attacks stop.

(with IANS inputs)

Also read- Why the US-Iran war is not about nuclear weapons but oil? Explained