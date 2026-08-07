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Trump signs new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship after US Supreme Court court setback

US President Donald Trump signed two new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship for specific categories, including birth tourism, despite a recent Supreme Court setback, setting the stage for fresh legal challenges.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
Trump signs new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship after US Supreme Court court setback
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump signs new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship after US Supreme Court court setback
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