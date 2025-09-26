Advertisement
TRUMP TIKTOK DEAL

Trump Signs Order Clearing TikTok Deal, Paves Way For US Ownership

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order approving a deal for TikTok, paving the way for American ownership and control of the popular video-sharing app.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 06:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Signs Order Clearing TikTok Deal, Paves Way For US OwnershipPhoto: ANI

The development followed Trump's telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the agreement was discussed and reportedly cleared.

The development followed Trump’s telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the agreement was discussed and reportedly cleared.

