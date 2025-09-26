Trump Signs Order Clearing TikTok Deal, Paves Way For US Ownership
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order approving a deal for TikTok, paving the way for American ownership and control of the popular video-sharing app.
The development followed Trump’s telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the agreement was discussed and reportedly cleared.
