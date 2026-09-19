Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump signs Russia-Iran sanctions law – India, China face 100% tariff threat

Trump signs Russia-Iran sanctions law – India, China face 100% tariff threat

The law does not itself impose a 100 per cent tariff on India or China. It gives the president discretion over how the tariff powers are used.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:58 AM IST
Trump signs Russia-Iran sanctions law – India, China face 100% tariff threat

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump signs Russia-Iran sanctions law – India, China face 100% tariff threat
2
3
4
5