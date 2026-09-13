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  • /Trump slams AI safety warnings as 'negative forces,' prioritizes race against China

Trump slams AI safety warnings as 'negative forces,' prioritizes race against China

The debate has intensified following incidents involving AI agents and concerns about their ability to operate beyond the environments in which they are being tested.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Trump slams AI safety warnings as 'negative forces,' prioritizes race against China
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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