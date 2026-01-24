Trump slams Canada over Greenland ‘Golden Dome’ plan, warns Beijing could ‘eat them up’

US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised Canada for rejecting his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system over Greenland, warning that the country risked falling under Chinese influence within a year. Trump accused Ottawa of prioritising trade ties with Beijing over US-backed security.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, which will 'eat them up' within the first year!”

The remarks follow rising tensions between the US and Canada, sparked by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s address at the 56th Annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos earlier this week. Trump criticised Carney for what he described as a lack of gratitude towards the United States for the security it provides.

“Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should also be grateful, but they're not. I saw your Prime Minister yesterday; he wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us,” Trump said. He added that the Golden Dome system would protect Canada. “Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” he added.

Carney, in his WEF speech, highlighted the challenges of “an era of great power rivalry, where the rules-based order is fading,” and criticised the use of tariffs as leverage, implicitly referring to Washington’s efforts to secure Greenland.

On January 17, Carney announced a new trade agreement with China, aimed at expanding markets for Canadian businesses. He said: “We've secured a new trade agreement with China – unlocking more than $7 billion in export markets for Canadian workers and businesses.”

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Canada is working to build a “stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy” by diversifying trade partnerships and attracting investment. “As the world's second-largest economy, China presents enormous opportunities for Canada in this mission,” it added.

Under the deal, Canada agreed to remove its 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, while China will cut tariffs on Canadian farm products, including canola seeds, from 84 per cent to around 15 per cent. An initial cap of 49,000 Chinese EVs will be allowed to enter Canada annually, rising to roughly 70,000 over five years.

Carney described China as a more predictable trade partner than the US. “Our relationship has progressed in recent months with China. It is more predictable, and you see results coming from that,” he said, according to CBS News.

The trade developments come amid broader US-China tensions over tariffs. While both countries had threatened 100 per cent duties on each other’s goods, a partial exemption was agreed following a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, covering some Chinese products until 10 November 2026. Meanwhile, Canada continues to face a 35 per cent levy on its goods, as well as US tariffs of 50 per cent on imported metals and 25 per cent on non-US automobiles.

Trump’s criticism of Canada underscores the ongoing strategic and economic rivalry in the Arctic and highlights Washington’s concerns over China’s growing influence in North America’s northern neighbour.

(With ANI inputs)