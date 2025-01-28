Trump Slams India, China As 'Tremendous Tariff-Makers', Pledges ‘America First’ Economic Model

At a House Republicans retreat in Florida on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump denounced India, China, and Brazil as "tremendous tariff-maker(s)" and vowed to impose tariffs to protect American interests. Trump declared, “We’re not going to let that happen any longer because we’re going to put America first,” drawing cheers from the crowd.

‘America First’ and Tariff Plans

Speaking about his administration’s economic model, Trump emphasized a strategy to impose tariffs on foreign countries, particularly those he claimed “mean harm” to the United States. “China is a tremendous tariff-maker, and India, Brazil, and so many other countries. (But) we’re not going to let that happen any longer,” Trump stated.

The President further explained his vision of a "very fair system" to enrich the US economy by taxing foreign countries instead of its own citizens. "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries... we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," he said.

He also added that foreign companies, including those from India, would need to “build your plant right here in America” to avoid high tariffs.

Impact on India and BRICS Nations

Trump’s remarks follow news of a potential meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington next month. While it is unclear if tariffs were discussed during their recent phone call, Trump’s harsh stance on India is not new. During his campaign, he referred to India as a “very big abuser” in trade practices.

The President also criticized BRICS nations – India, China, Brazil, and others – for considering alternatives to the US dollar as a common currency. He hinted at imposing "100 per cent tariffs" to counter such moves, reiterating his intention to keep the US at the center of global trade.

Tariffs to Boost Manufacturing

Trump announced plans to levy tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, and other materials essential for the American military, stressing the need to revitalize US manufacturing. “There was a time we made a ship a day. Now we can’t… We don’t know what the hell we’re doing,” he lamented, urging the return of production to American soil.

Under his ‘America First’ model, Trump argued that higher tariffs on imported goods would bring jobs and factories back to the US. "As tariffs on other countries go up, taxes on American workers and businesses will come down, and massive numbers of jobs and factories will come home," he stated.

Tariffs as a Political Weapon

Trump also highlighted a recent incident with Colombia, where the South American country initially refused to accept a plane carrying deported immigrants. After facing a 25 per cent tariff threat, Colombian President Gustavo Petro relented. Trump described this as a clear example of the US asserting its dominance, saying, "Today's events make clear to the world that America is respected again."

White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt echoed this sentiment, claiming the outcome showcased the success of Trump’s aggressive trade policies.