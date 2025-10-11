Trump Slaps 100% Tariff On China, Announces Sweeping Export Controls Amid Trade Showdown
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Washington will impose a 100% tariff on Chinese goods, effective November 1, 2025, alongside export controls on critical software. The move follows Beijing’s decision to expand export restrictions on rare earth elements and related technologies, intensifying the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.
