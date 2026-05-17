Trump speaks with Netanyahu as US weighs renewed strikes on Iran

United States President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, while the United States weighs the possibility of launching renewed military strikes against Iran. The conversation comes at a tense moment, just before a limited security discussion in Israel this evening.

The US is carefully considering its options amid ongoing regional conflicts, with Iran remaining a major flashpoint, according to a report by the New York Times.

Trump issues fresh threats to Iran

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Just after his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump issued fresh threat to Iran. In a blunt Truth Social Post US President said, "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT."

The threat comes after multiple reports of US weighing renewed strikes on Iran.

According to a report by Axios, the United States and Israel are preparing to restart military action against Tehran. Axios also reported that an Israeli official confirmed the leaders discussed Iran.

Stalled US-Iran negotiations

Reportedly, President Trump is growing increasingly fed up with Iran’s latest responses in the push for a deal to ease conflicts in West Asia. News agency ANI, citing sources who spoke to CNN, said that Trump is now seriously considering ordering fresh US military strikes against Iran as frustration builds inside his administration.

Stalled nuclear talks, Tehran’s grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and what Trump views as damaging divisions within Iran’s leadership have all contributed to the growing impatience in Washington.

US officials are increasingly doubtful that Iran is genuinely interested in serious negotiations.

One source pointed out that Washington and Tehran are simply on very different timelines; Iran has weathered decades of economic pressure and doesn’t appear to feel the urgency the Trump team expects.

There’s also a noticeable split inside the administration. Some officials, especially at the Pentagon, are pushing for a tougher, more aggressive approach, including targeted military strikes to further weaken Iran’s position. Others are still urging patience and want to give diplomacy more time.

On Monday, Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office during a maternal healthcare event, dismissed Iran’s latest proposal as “a piece of garbage,” saying he didn’t even bother finishing it.

“They’re on life support,” Trump said bluntly.

“The ceasefire is on massive life support.”The President later met again with his national security team at the White House to review options.

The call between two leaders adds a layer to the situation, which remains highly fluid, with both Washington and Jerusalem clearly signaling that patience is running thin.

