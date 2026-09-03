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‘Trump Strait’: In Bizarre new push, Trump wants to put his name on Hormuz

Trump has suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait” while claiming US control over the strategically significant waterway. The idea comes during an ongoing US-Iran military confrontation that has disrupted shipping and affected oil markets.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 02:52 AM IST
‘Trump Strait’: In Bizarre new push, Trump wants to put his name on Hormuz
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI/Truth Social)

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‘Trump Strait’: In Bizarre new push, Trump wants to put his name on Hormuz
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